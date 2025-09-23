Ana Navarro Says See Her on Kamala Harris Book Tour 'If You Haven't Been Deported'

Play video content ABC

Ana Navarro's got a message for folks in Miami ... come see her moderate the last stop on the Kamala Harris book tour, "If you haven't been deported yet."

Kamala will be in Miami November 20 for the 15th and final stop of her promotional tour for her memoir, "107 Days," and the 'View' host will be moderating a discussion.

Ana's deportation joke was mostly met with laughter Tuesday on "The View" ... Kamala, sitting next to her, laughed and then mouthed, "Oh, that's awful."

Kamala kept laughing and said, "Maybe or maybe not she'll be moderating."