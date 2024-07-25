Ana Navarro Shares Nude Melania Trump Pic, Defends VP Kamala Harris

Ana Navarro is defending Vice President Kamala Harris -- following a slew of attacks on her dating history -- by sharing a throwback image of a naked Melania Trump.

The 'View' co-host just posted an old GQ photo of Melania, showing the former first lady in the nude -- all the goods are covered by a fur rug -- but Melania's wearing nothing but jewelry and she's chained to a briefcase inside Donald Trump's private jet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ana says the image, from the January 2000 GQ magazine edition, is appropriate given all the heat Kamala is taking for her former relationships ... including accusations she slept her way to the top of the political ladder.

In the caption, Ana says ... "Some Republicans are out-there on TV and social media making vile sexual remarks about Kamala Harris and wanting to make her dating history an issue. This country deserves a debate on real issues, affecting us all. But you want to make this an issue? Bring it on."

Ana doesn't stop there ... she says she's never come across naked photos of Kamala or her husband, Doug Emhoff, and claims, "Kamala never partied with sexual predators."

The reference here is to throwback photos showing Donald and Melania with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell ... with Ana including an image of the 4 together in her IG post.

Play video content 7/5/24 Fox Business

As we reported ... a guest on FOX Business recently suggested Kamala slept her way to the top, even going so far as to label her the "original 'Hawk Tuah' girl."

Trump's now calling the Veep "Lyin' Kamala" at his rallies ... and he's said he's not going to be nice on the campaign trail.

Play video content 7/24/24

Ana's bringing this same energy to social media ... "You wanna go low? I'm not leaving one thing unanswered this time. Not a one. I'll happily go 20,000 leagues under the sea."

It's officially election season, folks.