Cubs' Matt Shaw Says Missing Game For Charlie Kirk's Memorial Was 'Really Important For Me'

Attending Memorial 'Was Really Important For Me'

Matt Shaw says missing Sunday's Cubs game for Charlie Kirk's memorial was "really important" for him ... and he made it clear, he's not concerned about any backlash he's getting for the decision.

The Chicago rookie addressed Kirk's assassination for the first time with media members on Tuesday ... and he told journalists he and the political activist had a strong bond.

#Cubs rookie Matt Shaw discusses his decision to leave the team Sunday to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral and his relationship with Kirk.

Shaw says Kirk texted him after almost every game and was a big Cubs supporter. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/leZtoF1odw — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 23, 2025 @Josh_Frydman

He explained the two met while he was living in Arizona, and they grew close because of their faith.

Shaw also called Kirk "one of the biggest Cubs fans I've ever met" ... and said the 31-year-old would "text me after every game."

Shaw ended up sitting out Chicago's matchup with the Braves the day Kirk died on Sept. 10. He told media members he actually got a personal invite from Kirk's wife, Erika, to attend his memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do," he said.

As for those criticizing him for the choice ... Shaw brushed that off.

"Whatever backlash comes is OK," Shaw said. "I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened."