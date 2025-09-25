Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nas Casino Committee Member Clowns Jay-Z Over His Failed Bid

By TMZ Staff
Published
nas and jay z getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Nas and his sturdy team of investors within the New York State Gaming Commission just voted to close on a $5.5 billion Resorts World Casino in his Queens hometown ... and at least one politician couldn't resist ribbing Jay-Z, whose bid to open a Caesars Palace casino didn't share the same fortune!!!

092525_nyc_gambling_vote_kal
RUN THIS TOWN!!!
New York State Gaming Commission

The "Illmatic" legend wasn't present at the meeting ... but Queens Borough President Donovan Richards took it upon himself to eulogize Jay and Roc Nation's casino plans before he cast his deciding final vote.

"Sorry, Jay-Z, we win again," Richards quipped ... while letting it be known he was flinging some of that ether in Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso's direction too make his soul burn slow.

Roc Nation President Desiree Perez ripped the negative voters for being nearsighted in what they had hoped would bring tons of capital to the BK area.

jay-z-nas-getty-1
Getty

We're sure Nas will take good care of Jay and his team if they decide to pull ... Resorts World is aiming to secure its gambling license by the end of the year!!!

