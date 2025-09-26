Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pope Leo XIV Autographed Baseball Expected to Fetch Thousands at Auction

By TMZ Staff
Getty/RRAuction

Pope Leo XIV blessed an autograph collector with his holy John Hancock ... signing a baseball that's now expected to bring in thousands of dollars at auction.

The head of the Catholic Church signed a ball for Randy L. Kaplan -- a signature hawk who has spent the last few decades collecting signatures of world leaders and other prominent figures on baseballs.

RRAuction

Kaplan sent the Pope -- a noted Chicago White Sox fan who actually attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series -- two White Sox caps ... and, in return, Leo signed the ball.

The auction -- administered by RR Auction -- for the ball began Monday ... and, it's already generated a ton of interest with a dozen bids on the collectible in just a few days.

The total price currently sits at just over $3K ... though it could go much higher -- 'cause a ball signed by Pope Francis sold for $18,750 shortly after he passed away earlier this year.

BTW ... Leo's signature is in demand these days -- 'cause a group of bikers rode a hog out to the Pope, and he signed it for a charity auction just a few weeks ago, right after he posed in the driver's seat.

The auction ends October 8 ... so, get your bid in now -- or you might miss out on the newest holy relic!

