Scarlett Johansson Signs Autographs as Fan Barricade Collapses, on Video
Scarlett Johansson Fan Frenzy Sends Fence Flying!!!
Published
Scarlett Johansson’s night went from "Eleanor the Great" to Escape the Godforsaken Gate ... 'cause her autograph interaction turned into a near stampede when the fan barricade gave way!
Roll the tape -- Scarlett had just left 92NY after the NYC screening of her directorial movie debut Thursday night, when she stepped up to greet fans and the barricade went down ... literally.
Scarlett managed to sign just one lucky fan’s pic ... but with the crowd surging in for theirs, the pressure was so intense the barricade buckled and crashed forward.
The actress wasn’t about to risk it -- her team swooped in fast, rushing her into a waiting SUV ... leaving the toppled barricade behind like yesterday’s news!