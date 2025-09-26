Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Scarlett Johansson Signs Autographs as Fan Barricade Collapses, on Video

Scarlett Johansson Fan Frenzy Sends Fence Flying!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
092625 scarlett johansson kal3.jpg
OFF THE RAILS
BACKGRID

Scarlett Johansson’s night went from "Eleanor the Great" to Escape the Godforsaken Gate ... 'cause her autograph interaction turned into a near stampede when the fan barricade gave way!

Roll the tape -- Scarlett had just left 92NY after the NYC screening of her directorial movie debut Thursday night, when she stepped up to greet fans and the barricade went down ... literally.

Scarlett Johansson Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Scarlett Johansson Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Scarlett managed to sign just one lucky fan’s pic ... but with the crowd surging in for theirs, the pressure was so intense the barricade buckled and crashed forward.

The actress wasn’t about to risk it -- her team swooped in fast, rushing her into a waiting SUV ... leaving the toppled barricade behind like yesterday’s news!

Related articles