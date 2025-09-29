Rory McIlroy, Team Europe Stars Troll Trump After Ryder Cup Win, POTUS Responds

Rory McIlroy and the rest of Team Europe taunted Donald Trump after their big Ryder Cup win over America ... but in surprising fashion, POTUS ended up taking the high road.

Just after Team USA couldn't complete its comeback against Europe on Sunday at Bethpage Black in New York ... McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and the rest of the Europeans sent a trolling message Trump's way.

While celebrating their Ryder Cup victory over the United States, the European team with Rory McIlroy as ringleader sang:

"Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching Donald Trump?"



Trump responded: "Yes. I'm watching. Congratulations!" pic.twitter.com/exBd3iP6UK — Tony (@TonyL_01) September 29, 2025 @TonyL_01

In the video, the guys could be seen and heard chanting, "Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching, Donald Trump?" -- all while they raised their trophy with glee.

Trump, of course, is a huge golf fan who attended Friday's opening action in an effort to give USA a bump. But, somewhat shockingly, he didn't come up with a snarky retort for the gloating champs.

"Yes, I'm watching," he wrote on Truth Social. "Congratulations!"

McIlroy and his squad certainly deserved to relish in the victory ... as they took a ton of verbal abuse from fans throughout the three-day tournament.

One time during play, McIlroy actually had to tell the crowd to "shut the f*** up." At another point, he had to wipe a thrown drink off his wife's hat. Afterward, he called fans' behavior unacceptable.

"What happened here this week is not acceptable."



Rory McIlroy speaks on the fans at Bethpage Black. pic.twitter.com/gMd7OzIUQ4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 29, 2025 @GolfDigest