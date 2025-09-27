Ryder Cup Golfers, Fans Offered Free Dances, Party At NY Strip Club

Team USA golfers and fans of the Red, White and Blue already have a post-Ryder Cup celebration spot lined up, 'cause a popular NYC strip club has made a titillating offer ... now all they've gotta do is win!

The biennial golf showdown is being played this weekend at Bethpage on Long Island, just about 40 miles away from Manhattan's Headquarters Gentleman's Club, and they're pumped.

A spokesperson for the club tells TMZ Sports they're preparing to give U.S. players like Bryson DeChambeau a well-deserved treat -- if they emerge victorious.

We're talking a gang of extra dancers, in addition to the many they normally have performing nightly, with some rockin' red, white and blue outfits. The spot will also be decked out in patriotic decor.

Headquarters says they'll have a separate VIP area for the players, assuming they're down to party.

Perhaps the best news ... the club says they'll give one free lap dance to fans wearing USA gear.

"Headquarters has become known for tying into major cultural moments," the spokesperson said, "and this one is teed up (pun intended) to be wild if the U.S. pulls it off."