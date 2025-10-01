Courtney Stodden Flaunts Nose Job Recovery in Tiny Bikini

Courtney Stodden went under the knife for her second nose job ... and she tells TMZ this time it was more than a cosmetic procedure.

Here's the deal ... Courtney posted a red-hot bikini thirst trap on Wednesday to highlight her surgery and ongoing recovery.

Courtney tells us ... she was not happy with her first nose job -- and she could not breathe as well as she expected afterward ... but that all changed after this operation.

Shouting out her surgeon -- Dr. Gary Motykie -- CS says she can breathe easier thanks to the breathing correction that accompanied the rhinoplasty and some facial fat grafting.

All in, she dropped about $20K on the new sniffer ... which she says is quite reasonable given Hollywood prices.

Courtney also noted her recovery has been the easiest of all her procedures ... so that's also a sigh of relief (pun intended).