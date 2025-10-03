Taco Bell 50K Founders Explain Eat-and-Run Ultramarathon Challenge

Play video content TMZ.com

The spiciest event in Denver -- the Taco Bell 50K -- goes down on Saturday ... and, we talked to the founders about the race even they themselves call "completely stupid!"

We spoke with Jason Romero and Dan Zolnikov -- the two dudes who came together to start this insane event eight years ago -- and, we asked them to run us through the rules of the 31-mile race, which stops at 10 Taco Bells around the city.

Romero and Zolnikov explain competitors gotta stop at each restaurant, and eat at nine of the 10 ... consuming one Chalupa Supreme or one Crunchwrap Supreme by the fourth stop ... and one Burrito Supreme or one Nachos BellGrande by the eighth stop -- and bring your wrappers with you ... 'cause these dudes are gonna count 'em!

Those are the tasks racers are required to complete ... what you can't do though -- is no blowing chunks! If you spew, that'll wrap up your chance to become a "Survivor."

However, as for the other end ... that's OK, as long as you're using a Taco Bell bathroom -- or one other off-course pit stop in Washington Park ... BTW, they're expecting 500 to 600 runners tomorrow.

To be clear, this isn't affiliated with -- or endorsed by -- Taco Bell whatsoever ... so, don't think they're ringing the ceremonial bell for these dudes. Jason and Dan have reached out to the company ... take a listen to hear about what they've gotten in response.