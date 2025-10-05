Ike Turner Jr., Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dead at 67

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr. has died ... TMZ has learned.

Tina’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, tells TMZ ... Ike Jr. died Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital from kidney failure. She says he'd battled severe heart issues for years, and we're told his health had been declining for some time. He also recently suffered a stroke in early September.

Born in 1958 to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor, Ike Jr. was adopted by Tina early in his life and grew up amid his parents' whirlwind music career.

After Tina split from her ex-husband Ike Sr., Ike Jr. went on to work as her sound engineer for a short time but the collaboration was brief.

Ike Jr. was one of four children connected to Tina and Ike's iconic union. He largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years but remained connected to the legacy of both of his parents. Ike Turner Sr., died in 2007, and Tina passed in 2023.

Ike Jr. was 67.