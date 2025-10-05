'Vice Principals' Star Kimberly Hébert Gregory Dead at 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, best known for her scene stealing roles in "Vice Principals", "The Chi" and "Five Feet Apart", has died.

Her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, confirmed the news Saturday on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute to Kimberly. He reflected on their bond, calling her "so much more than an ex-wife" and describing their son as a living reminder of her light, laughter, and brilliance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gregory went on to thank Kimberly for the time they shared, saying her life was defined not by struggle but by the grace and beauty she carried. He ended his message with ... "Rest in power, rest in peace ... you are deeply loved. Kim, you did good."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tributes from Hollywood quickly poured in. Walton Goggins, who worked alongside Kimberly on HBO's "Vice Principals," remembered her as one of the most talented people he'd ever collaborated with ... praising her professionalism, humor, and unmatched energy. He called her "a true powerhouse" who will be deeply missed.

Fellow stars like Leslie Jones, Yvette Nicole Brown and Busy Philipps also shared their heartbreak calling Kimberly a "light," a "force," and "a loss to the entire community."

Over her decades long career, Kimberly built an impressive resume ... appearing in hit TV shows like "Gossip Girl," "Grey's Anatomy," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Shameless," and "The Big Bang Theory."

On the big screen, she stared in "I Think I Love My Wife," Spike Lee's "Red Hook Summer," "Five Feet Apart" and "Miss Virginia."

Kimberly was 52.