Carol on 'Friends' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Jane Sibbett was in her early 30s when she first started playing Carol -- Ross's ex wife whom she shares a kid -- on the iconic sitcom series "Friends" back in 1994.

Jane shared the screen with some iconic actors including David Schwimmer as the bumbling lover and newly neurotic father, Ross Geller ... Jennifer Aniston as Ross' partner and new mom, Rachel Green and Matthew Perry as the sarcastic and self-deprecating friend, Chandler.