Kevin Jonas' Wife Danielle Reveals She Has Lyme Disease

Kevin Jonas' wife is opening up about some health issues ... she says she has Lyme disease.

Danielle Jonas, who has been married to the Jo Bro for 16 years, revealed her condition in a new interview with Parents ... she says the first sign that something was amiss was when she started losing hair.

Kevin's wife says doctors initially shrugged it off as anxiety ... but she says a biopsy showed she had Lyme disease.

She says she also found eczema on her scalp, which she thinks is a result of inflammation caused by Lyme disease. She says her hair loss was traumatizing and she got to a point where she wanted to wear a wig.