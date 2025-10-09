No Doubt to Headline The Sphere, Gwen Stefani Will Be Venue's First Female Headliner

"Don't Speak" too soon, but No Doubt is back ... and headlining the Sphere!

TMZ has learned exclusively the legendary group is lined up for six shows as a part of a Las Vegas residency that will run from May through June in 2026.

The news is especially significant because this will make Gwen Stefani the first woman to headline the arena since it opened two years ago.

Not to mention, this will only be the third time in the last seven years the crew is performing together. The previous instances were Coachella last year and an L.A. Fire Aid benefit concert earlier this year.

While these are the only shows confirmed at the moment, they usually add more, so don't be surprised if more dates pop up!

Play video content APRIL 2024 BACKGRID