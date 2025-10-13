Tennessee Titans Fire Head Coach Brian Callahan

The Tennessee Titans have just fired their head coach.

The team announced minutes ago they were parting ways with Brian Callahan -- after a crushing, 20-10, loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

In a statement, president of football operations Chad Brinker said team brass met with Callahan Monday morning to inform him of the move.

"These decisions are never easy, and they become more difficult when they involve people of great character," Brinker said. "We are grateful for Brian's investment in the Titans and Tennessee community during his tenure as head coach."

"We thank him and his family for being exemplary ambassadors of the Tennessee Titans."

No word yet on who's slated to work as interim H.C. the rest of this season.

In April, he helped Tennessee draft its franchise quarterback, Cam Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick -- but even with the young star signal-caller, the Titans have struggled so far in 2025. They're just 1-5 so far, and rank 32nd overall in offensive yards per game and 31st in points.