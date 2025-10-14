Jeremy Lin 'Twerks' Onstage At Jackson Wang Concert

Jeremy Lin might be retired from the NBA, but he sure as heck isn't done making highlights -- the former hooper had a "mini twerk sesh" onstage at the Jackson Wang concert ... and in his words, the pressure nearly made him crap himself!!

The ex-New York Knicks guard was a special guest at the Got7 members' show in China over the weekend ... and at one point in the set, he found himself right in the middle of the action.

Play video content Instagram / @jlin7

Lin explained what led to him getting thrown in the spotlight ... saying, "POV: @jacksonwang852g7 tells you to dance in front of almost 20,000 people..........almost s*** my pants."

While he fulfilled the Magic Man's request, Lin made sure it was a one-off situation ... so don't expect him on "Dancing With The Stars" anytime soon.

"Never ever again bro lol #minitwerksesh."

The two also had some time together backstage ... and they looked happy as could be as they posed for the cameras.