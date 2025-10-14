Jillian Michaels Defends Work on 'The Biggest Loser,' Says Show Wasn't Unhealthy

Jillian Michaels is doubling down and defending her work on "The Biggest Loser" ... she says the reality weight loss competition show wasn't unhealthy and says she's got the data to back it up.

The show -- and Jillian -- have been under fire recently over the show's weight loss methods and Jillian's speaking out in a new interview with Women's Health.

Jillian had this to say about 'TBL' in her sit-down with the outlet ... "If you say it's unrealistic, I totally agree. But if you say it's unhealthy, I'd disagree, and I have the data to back it up."

As we reported ... Jillian says Netflix's 'Biggest Loser' documentary is full of lies, and she joined us on "TMZ Live" a few months ago to call BS on a bunch of stuff.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jillian's still on the defensive -- the doc came out in August -- but she told Women's Health she didn't support everything that went down on 'TBL' ... namely, Season 15 winner Rachel Frederickson's 155-pound weight loss.