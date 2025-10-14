Mitt Romney Speaks Out After Sister-In-Law Found Dead Near Mall

Mitt Romney has spoken out after his sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead Friday ... describing her death as a heartbreaking loss for his family.

Romney told the Daily Mail ... "Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

The sudden death happened Friday night ... that's when she was found dead on the street next to a parking garage in Valencia, California -- a suburb just north of L.A. -- according to the L.A. County Coroner's Office.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 8:30 PM near the Valencia Town Center shopping mall.

The 64-year-old may have fallen, or jumped, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau ... no foul play is suspected.