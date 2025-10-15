Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Man Trips, Falls Underneath Moving Train, Somehow Survives, on Video

Lucky Russian Man Trips, Tumbles Underneath Train ... Miraculously Survives!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
man-falls-tram-kal-10-15-2025
NEARLY A DISASTER
Ulan-Ude City Transport Committee via Storyful

A man in Russia got super lucky when he fell under a moving train ... because he escaped without serious injury ... and it's all on video.

Footage out of Ulan-Ude in Siberia shows a man getting off a light-rail train, walking next to the tram, then falling into a wheel well under the train as it pulls away from the stop.

man-falls-tram-1-10-15-2025
Ulan-Ude City Transport Committee via Storyful

The man disappears from view and the train halts ... folks rush to his aid, and they are eventually able to free him from underneath the tram.

Incredibly, he walked away from his brush with death without a scratch.

The Ulan-Ude City Transport Committee says ... "The man fell in exactly the right place, his body assumed a 'safe' position, and the tram had no low-lying parts in the exact spot where he found himself."

Related articles