Man Trips, Falls Underneath Moving Train, Somehow Survives, on Video
A man in Russia got super lucky when he fell under a moving train ... because he escaped without serious injury ... and it's all on video.
Footage out of Ulan-Ude in Siberia shows a man getting off a light-rail train, walking next to the tram, then falling into a wheel well under the train as it pulls away from the stop.
The man disappears from view and the train halts ... folks rush to his aid, and they are eventually able to free him from underneath the tram.
Incredibly, he walked away from his brush with death without a scratch.
The Ulan-Ude City Transport Committee says ... "The man fell in exactly the right place, his body assumed a 'safe' position, and the tram had no low-lying parts in the exact spot where he found himself."