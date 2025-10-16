Florida Man Caught on Camera in Alleged Naked Neighborhood Burglary Spree

Play video content

One Florida man really knows how to let all hang out when he's allegedly on the prowl and breaking into homes ... even flashing an innocent pooch!

Joshua Garrison was apparently caught on surveillance video wearing absolutely nothing as he went on an alleged burglary spree this week through Pinellas Park -- and lucky for him, police captured him, or he could have ended up shot by neighbors.

WFLA-TV interviewed neighbors in Pinellas Park who said Garrison might have been shot if the cops hadn't placed him in handcuffs. One person told the outlet ... “We are all Second Amendment people here in Pinellas Park; we will shoot you. He got lucky we didn’t wake up.”

Another neighbor, David Dale, told WFLA he actually saw the guy "stark naked" at his front door after the weirdo rang his doorbell, waking him up out of a slumber. Dale also said Garrison threw potted plants at his truck and ripped down lights from the front of his house.

A third neighbor, Tim Reischmann, told WFLA ... Garrison, in his birthday suit, dashed into his backyard and fondled himself before grabbing an ax from his shed and jumping onto his porch.

Some of the security footage appears to show Garrison -- butt-naked -- lurking in the backyard of Resichman's house and going up to a door. Other video catches him inside the house getting stopped in his tracks by a dog looking up at his nude body.