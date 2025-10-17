Aaron Rodgers Shoves Teammate After Getting Knocked Over During TD Celebration

Aaron Rodgers went from elated to enraged in the blink of an eye during "Thursday Night Football" ... when his in-game celebration was derailed by a teammate knocking him to the ground.

Right after Rodgers completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to give Pittsburgh a 31-30 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the game ... he hit his signature Mario Bros. pump as he was heading off the field.

Aaron Rodgers was NOT happy to be tackled by Broderick Jones 😂 pic.twitter.com/lwWx42o6dX — Couch Refs (@CouchRefs) October 17, 2025 @CouchRefs

During the gesture, his left tackle -- Broderick Jones -- wanted to show his QB some love ... so he came up from behind and gave him a big hug, which sent the two tumbling to the ground.

The anger on the 41-year-old's face was clear ... and once he got up to his feet, he shoved Jones away before walking off the field. Given Rodgers' history with injuries, we take it he wasn't the biggest fan of being toppled for no reason.

Rodgers has found himself in the middle of awkward celebrations -- just last year, he was pressed by media postgame about a scene with Robert Saleh ... when he seemingly stopped his then-coach from giving him a hug.

He shot down any issues between the two ... claiming he didn't know Saleh "was going for the hug."

"He talks a lot about two-score leads, so I kind of just gave him a push and said, 'two-score lead.' That's what happened."

Unfortunately for the Steelers, the touchdown did not end up being the game-winning drive ... as Joe Flacco took the Bengals into field goal range for Evan McPherson -- who made the 36-yard kick to give Cincy a 33-31 win.