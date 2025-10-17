Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Victoria Beckham Likes the 'Idea' of Spice Girls Reunion

Victoria Beckham Love the 'idea' of a Spice Girls Reunion ...But I Can't Sing!

By TMZ Staff
Published
SPICY IDEA
Radio Andy/SiriusXM

Victoria Beckham has basically sworn off a Spice Girls reunion -- though she says it's quite tempting. Her biggest problem? She can't sing!

Check out her new interview with Andy Cohen and John Hill on SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live" -- Posh Spice confirms she doesn't want to be on stage with her girls Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell anymore ... but admits it's an alluring thought.

spice girls 1997 getty 1
Getty

However, she admits her biggest problem is she doesn't think she can sing anymore ... and says she was never that great to begin with!

You know what they say ... you're your toughest critic.

Getty

Victoria last made a formal appearance with the Spice Girls at the London 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

And to fans' pleasure, the quintet hopped on stage together in 2024 at Victoria's 50th birthday party in London, where they gave an impromptu performance of "Stop" and "Mama."

042124_spice_girls_kal
REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD!!!

But, it seems Victoria is satisfied with the reunion going no further than the swanky club that hosted her shindig.

Though, she liked Andy's idea of creating a hologram show for fans -- you never know!

