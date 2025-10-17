Victoria Beckham Likes the 'Idea' of Spice Girls Reunion

Play video content Radio Andy/SiriusXM

Victoria Beckham has basically sworn off a Spice Girls reunion -- though she says it's quite tempting. Her biggest problem? She can't sing!

Check out her new interview with Andy Cohen and John Hill on SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live" -- Posh Spice confirms she doesn't want to be on stage with her girls Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell anymore ... but admits it's an alluring thought.

However, she admits her biggest problem is she doesn't think she can sing anymore ... and says she was never that great to begin with!

You know what they say ... you're your toughest critic.

Victoria last made a formal appearance with the Spice Girls at the London 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

And to fans' pleasure, the quintet hopped on stage together in 2024 at Victoria's 50th birthday party in London, where they gave an impromptu performance of "Stop" and "Mama."

Play video content

But, it seems Victoria is satisfied with the reunion going no further than the swanky club that hosted her shindig.