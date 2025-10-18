'Big Brother' Couple Makensy Manbeck & Matt Hardeman Confirm Split

Makensy Manbeck & Matt Hardeman are through ... with the two announcing their split less than 24 hours after we noticed they unfollowed each other.

The two "Big Brother" stars shared their own posts to Instagram Saturday morning ... and, both Manbeck and Hardeman wanted to make one thing perfectly clear -- no one cheated in this relationship.

It's actually one of the first things Manbeck wrote in her text posted she shared to her Instagram story ... adding Matt is still in her life, and she loves him a lot -- and, though she's embarking on a long road of healing, it isn't because he stepped out on her.

Manbeck adds she's grateful God put them in each other's paths ... even if they weren't meant to stay together forever.

As for Hardeman, he posted several slides to his story ... as well as a video in which he decried all the negative attacks he's been dealt over the past year.

In his text post, Hardeman says he made the decision to break it off with Manbeck ... though he tells fans he doesn't want anyone to feel torn between the two of them.

Matt alludes to some sort of drama between himself and Makensky though ... writing, "Unfortunately, certain things have transpired over the last year that leave us no choice but to know that although we would like to, we can not (sic) make this work."

Hardeman then launches into a discourse about society's negative view of men as well as his own reliance on religion during this difficult time ... capping off his time by asking for prayers for himself and for Makensy.

We broke the story ... Manbeck and Hardeman unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two met on "Big Brother" and hard launched their relationship with a post in December 2024.