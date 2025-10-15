Kat Stickler Says She's Single Amid John Mayer Relationship Rumors

Play video content TikTok/@katstickler

Kat Stickler might not have hit it off with John Mayer quite as successfully as recent reports suggested ... because she's declaring she's definitely un-cuffed.

In a new video from the TikTok influencer posted Tuesday night, a friend asks her off-camera, "Kat, are you single?"

Kat answers, "Yeah, I already told you that!"

According to Kat, you should know she's single, because she cut her hair ... "This was a cry for help!" she jokes.

The rumors of a new romance between the social media star, 30, and the Grammy winner, 47, arose when the two were reportedly spotted out on the town together in NYC.

A source told Us Weekly, "John sought her out and pursued her. Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John."

Kat seems to refer to her breakup in the video, calling her haircut, "a tell-tale sign of a relationship gone bad."

Kat was dating someone in September ... she'd shared a video on TikTok revealing she was in a relationship that was serious enough with someone that he'd met her daughter.