John Mayer Finalizes Deal to Buy Famous Jim Henson Studio Lot

John Mayer has officially purchased the Jim Henson studio lot ... and he appears to have a clear vision on how he wants the studio to look in the future ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Mayer and producer/director McG have finalized their deal to buy the iconic Jim Henson Studio. Despite previous reports claiming the deal was in the $60 million range, our sources say it closed for around $45 million.

We're told Mayer will oversee the recording studio, and McG will manage the other facilities on the lot.

Over the years, the Henson recording studio has been home to music's biggest acts including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, The Supremes and more. It's also where "We Are The World" was recorded.

We're told a name change for the studio is coming ... though an exact name has not been decided on yet.

However, renaming the Jim Henson studio may be the biggest change coming under new ownership. We're told Mayer and McG are set on keeping the studio running with no major changes — including keeping the same staff.

We're told preserving the history of the building means everything to the duo -- and so does making sure it stays the premier recording studio on the West Coast for years to come.

As we reported ... last month, Mayer and McG went under contract the buy the historic Hollywood property. Mayer already has a connection to the property -- holding offices in the building.