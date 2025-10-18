Terror Jr Gushes Over Kylie Jenner's Artistry, Offer to Collab Again

We're Down to Make An Album With Kylie

Kylie Jenner said she's down to make an album following her musical debut ... and if she does, she won't have to look far for willing collaborators -- Terror Jr, the group behind her her single "Fourth Strike," said they'd love to work with her again!

The group, composed of lead singer-songwriter Lisa Vitale and songwriter David Singer-Vine, gushed to TMZ they'd love to collab with her further after being super impressed with her work on their latest single.

You may remember ... they originally teamed up with the makeup mogul when she used their 2016 song "3 Strikes" in a viral commerical that helped launch her lip glosses.

Lisa and David tell TMZ that song was their first work as a group -- and could not believe it when Kylie's team reached out to collaborate again 9 years later to help launch her throwback "King Kylie" makeup collection.

This time, Kylie wanted to be on the track -- and David and Lisa had only praises to sing about Kylie's work. They gave the 'Kardashians' star full creative control over her parts in the catchy song ... and they tell us they were simply blown away when they heard her verses.

Plus, she wrote her on lyrics! Just check our our clip, all the good info is there.

Kylie raved about working on the single in a Q&A shared on socials Thursday, noting she had so much fun she didn't want the process to end.

Sounds like Kylie is hungry to make more footprints in the pop world, and Terror Jr is up for the fun!