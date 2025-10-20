Carlos Alcaraz's 2023 Wimbeldon Finals Racket Sells For $173K, Breaks Record

Carlos Alcaraz just earned another title -- most expensive racket ever sold at auction -- 'cause the tennis superstar's 2023 Wimbledon Finals equipment just went to a new owner for a whopping $173K!!!

Bidding on the incredible piece of memorabilia ended Sunday night ... and the final price surpassed the $157K mark set by Nadal's 2017 French Open Championship racket, which held the record for just a few months.

Prestige Memorabilia -- which listed the piece -- was able to photomatch the racket to 10 dates ... including his match against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon finale.

The then 20-year-old was able to take down Djokovic in five sets ... an epic match that lasted four hours. It marked his first win at Wimbledon and his second Grand Slam.

While the lucky bidder is unknown ... it's hard to imagine the value of this racket won't continue to skyrocket. After all, the Spaniard just turned 22 in May!!

It's been another strong year for Carlos -- he's currently the No. 1 tennis player in the world.