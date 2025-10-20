'No Kings' Protester Arrested For Aggravated Assault Related to Tripping Trump Supporter in Viral Video

A "No Kings" demonstrator has been arrested after cops say he's the guy who tripped a man who yelled out a gay slur at protesters in a video now going viral.

Here's the deal ... video is going around online capturing a moment from the protest that took place in Denver Saturday -- where you hear a man cheering for the president while flipping off "No Kings" protesters.

His antics reach a fever pitch when you hear the man use a gay slur ... yelling at someone, "Ride your bike you f***ing f**." In the video, a young person holding a skateboard then appears to steal his glasses and tear off down the street.

MAGA man falls on his face after calling No Kings protestors slurs in Denver. pic.twitter.com/XzwtlbL0g1 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 19, 2025 @krassenstein

You see this man give chase ... and, it appears he slips and falls hard in the street -- before getting back up to give chase again. After he's run a bit farther, it looks like he's tripped by someone and hits the ground hard.

Police say they've now arrested the person they believe tripped him ... a 20-year-old named Jose Cardenas. They're alleging he "caused a serious laceration" to the victim's head.

Cops say they showed Cardenas to witnesses of the incident ... and they say those witnesses identified Cardenas as the person responsible. He was taken to the Denver Jail and charged with aggravated assault.