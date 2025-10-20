Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested After Police Chase

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones is currently behind bars just days before the NBA season -- the former Marquette standout was arrested after a "brief" police chase in Indianapolis.

According to local reports, cops attempted to execute a traffic stop on a car that was driving recklessly and erratically on Interstate 65 around 10 AM ... but the driver did not immediately pull over.

Once officers were able to make contact with the man behind the wheel -- later identified as Jones -- he was arrested and booked into the Marion County Adult Processing Center.

TMZ Sports is told the pursuit lasted about four miles ... and Jones was weaving in and out of traffic.

The 23-year-old is facing felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor reckless driving charges. The felony could result in up to 2.5 years in the slammer and a hefty fine if convicted.

The Pacers addressed the matter in a statement to Fox 59 .... saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones."

"We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."

Jones was the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the San Antonio Spurs ... but was traded to the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

He averaged 19 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game for the Golden Eagles in his senior season.