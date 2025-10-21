Guess Who This Diaper Kid Turned Into!

Before this bubbly baby in his diaper turned into a stand-up comedian and actor, he was just rockin' out by the piano ... bustin' out the dance moves for the breakdancing team, and dreaming of becoming a huge star ...

After working a few odd jobs at the Comedy Store in San Diego, he tried stand-up during 'amateur night.' His comedic skills landed him on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," and he's been interviewed by big stars like Joe Rogan. He co-hosts the "Bad Friends" podcast.