Keanu Reeves Fan Claims to Be 'Divine Wife,' Rushes at His Car

Play video content @amirmeetsny via Storyful

Keanu Reeves' security had to go "John Wick" on an unhinged fan who tried to get in his SUV ... and the whole encounter was caught on video.

The actor was leaving a performance of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway -- in which he's costarring with his longtime collaborator Alex Winter -- and fans crowded around the stage door to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Reeves gets in his car safely ... when a commotion suddenly breaks out -- with a fan rushing to try and get in the vehicle with him while the security that walked him out holds her back.

This woman yells out, "It’s your divine wife!" -- unclear what she means by that ... but it seems obvious she's not thinking with a clear head.

After the security is able to fend her off the first time, this persistent fanatic jumps back up and runs over to the car as it's pulling away ... yanking on the door handle. The security runs back up and is far less careful with the woman this time ... callously tossing her to the street.

The car speeds off ... and, Keanu's self-proclaimed "divine wife" walks after it a bit dazed ... standing in the middle of the street and staring with longing after Reeves.

Reeves isn't actually married ... though he went public with his relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant in 2019.