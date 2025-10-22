Temptations Singer Otis Williams Wants One of Michael Jackson's Jackets

Play video content TMZ.com

Legendary Temptations singer Otis Williams was letting his imagination run away with him Tuesday at LAX ... when he told us what pieces of Motown memorabilia he would like to own.

The Motown icon told TMZ, "I would love to have something owned by Michael Jackson, because he was so crucial to Motown."

When our cameraman asked what specifically, Otis knew immediately ... "I would want one of his jackets."

The Temptations and the Jackson 5 were major staples of Berry Gordy's hit machine in the '70s, and Otis says the shared experience formed a bond with Michael that lasted even when The King of Pop went solo.

Otis recalled Michael invited him into his trailer while he was shooting the "Remember the Time" music video. The two spent their time reminiscing about Motown.

Unfortunately, Otis said it wasn't too long before someone was summoning MJ back to set, but he was grateful for the memory.

"We knew him when he was a little fella, but he grew up to be such a giant and a star, so I always treasure those kinds of moments," Otis told us.

Before leaving us, Otis joked he also "would like to have a carbon copy of Berry Gordy's first royalty check."