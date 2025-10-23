CBS Sports Host Kate Scott's Top Snaps While Live On TV

CBS Sports host Kate Scott's top snapped while she was on live TV this week -- but her quick thinking saved her from a nightmare scenario.

Scott was hosting the CBS Champions League Today show on Wednesday alongside her usual cohorts -- Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Clint Dempsey -- when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

Kate Scott with the cat-like reflexes to save her top pic.twitter.com/HXDKV7nfkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Dempsey started dapping up his co-workers after making a comment ... and when Scott leaned over to slap his hand, her shirt snapped.

She quickly grabbed at the destroyed fabric and yelled she "just broke my top!"

Scott was able to catch it before it revealed more than she would have liked ... and the whole panel ended up laughing over it.

But ever the professional ... the 44-year-old pressed on -- steering the ship into a commercial break so she could address the problem.