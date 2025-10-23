Richie Sambora Will Never Tour With Bon Jovi Again, Despite Rumors

Bon Jovi fans livin' on the prayer that Richie Sambora will tour with the band next year are going to be crushed ... 'cause TMZ has learned a full reunion isn't in the group's future.

Here's the deal ... after Bon Jovi announced their "Forever" tour scheduled for next summer, fans flocked to social media, totally convinced the group would bring Richie back for a show or two.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell us fans who are trying to "Never Say Goodbye" to Sambora are delusional ... because we're told such a reunion isn't going to happen. Ever.

Our sources say Richie and Jon Bon Jovi get along fine enough, at this point ... but, Richie isn't going to tour with the group.

Sambora left the group almost 15 years ago, and our sources point out ... that chapter in the group's history is done and over.

Despite this, we're told people can still get excited about hearing Bon Jovi sing after he recovered from serious surgery related to his vocal cords in 2022 ... so, fans can still find a silver lining even with Richie MIA.

If you don't know ... Richie left Bon Jovi in 2013 to focus on his family -- straight-up bailing on the tour at the time without a word of warning -- and he only played with the group again in 2018 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.

JBJ recently revealed he and Richie watched "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" together when it came out on Hulu in 2024. In that doc, Sambora apologized to his fellow Bon Jovi bandmates for the way he left the group, though he stood by his decision to leave.