Travis Scott's Former NYC Rental Named in Illegal Poker Indictment

A multimillion-dollar New York City townhouse Travis Scott once cozied up in is one of the locations at the center of the bombshell sports betting scandal currently rocking the NBA.

The luxe Greenwich Village abode is one of 2 NYC locations the federal government says high-stakes -- and highly illegal -- poker games were run by Manhattan's reigning crime families.

According to the indictment obtained by TMZ ... the poker games -- where people were swindled out of millions -- ran at the location in 2023 as well. The federal government said the place was raided by armed men that autumn, after things soured between the mobsters running these illegal poker rounds.

Notably, the rapper power is not named in the documents ... and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The ritzy townhouse -- last sold in 2024 for $17 million, according to its Zillow page -- boasts 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms spanning 6 stories.

As you know, the federal government indicted 34 defendants on charges related to the two fraud cases Thursday -- the first having to do with illegal activity on sports betting sites, and the second involving NYC's crime families as well as big names in the NBA, who are accused of rigging illegal poker, exploiting players out of millions of dollars.

