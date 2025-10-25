Nelly Furtado Stepping Away From the Stage for the 'Foreseeable Future'

It's going to be a minute before fans see Nelly Furtado performing on stage ... 'cause she says she's stepping away for the "foreseeable future."

The "Maneater" hitmaker announced the shocking news on Instagram Friday, telling fans while she's so thankful for her journey ever since her first album "Whoa, Nelly!" was released 25 years ago ... she feels it's time to "step away" to focus on "other creative and personal endeavors."

She didn't reveal what's up next for her ... but confirmed she will always be writing music, even if that doesn't mean performing it.

Nelly made her indefinite hiatus from the stage sound a bit more serious, though, when she mentioned the "new generation of artists" by wishing them "many years of fruitful and passionate performance."

The announcement comes as a surprise considering she's been working the stage ever since she released "7" -- her first album in seven years -- in September 2024.

She previously said she decided to get back into the recording studio after hearing her music remixed and played again and again, and after her daughter showed her how the younger generations were embracing it.