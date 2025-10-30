'Bugonia,' 'Hallow Road,' 'Anniversary' on 'TMZ Movie Tea'

Play video content TMZ.com

If Emma Stone’s on the call sheet, you already know it’s worth watching. Add Yorgos Lanthimos in the director’s chair and -- drumroll, please -- we’ve got "Bugonia"!

It’s Halloween week on "TMZ Movie Tea," and Jabeen Waheed's serving up some eerie picks -- starting with "Bugonia," where Jesse Plemons and breakout star Aidan Delbis snatch up Emma Stone’s power-CEO, convinced she’s an alien in disguise.

For extra chills, we’ve got "Hallow Road" starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys -- a couple jolted by a late-night call from their daughter after she hits a pedestrian ... but the drive to reach her spirals into something much darker.

Last up, something a bit more unsettling -- "Anniversary," starring Diane Lane, Phoebe Dynevor, and Dylan O’Brien. It’s all about a couple spiraling when they meet their son’s new GF, who turns out to be mixed up in a radical movement.