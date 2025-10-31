Freddy Krueger Star Robert Englund Brings Claw Glove to Hollywood Star Ceremony

Robert Englund got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... and the dude totally paid spooky homage to the horror character he made an icon.

Here's the deal ... Englund was honored with a star on freakin' Halloween for his decades in the biz ... scaring the hell out of us as the nightmare-stalking serial killer, Freddy Krueger.

And Englund made sure to give Freddy his due ... sporting the trademark knife-claw glove!

During his speech ... RE gave serious love to the late legendary Wes Craven, who wrote and directed the film that kicked off the slasher franchise -- "A Nightmare on Elm Street."

And just to be clear ... Robert is best known for being Freddy -- but the actor has appeared in more than 100 films, so he's been plenty busy in between the 'Nightmare' series.