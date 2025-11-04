Streamer SypherPK and Wife Daniela Split, Business Partnership Remains

They say you can either be lucky in love or in business, and it seems like the latter for streamer SypherPK and his wife Daniela Ali ... they've announced they're separating.

While their personal relationship has crumbled, their business relationship is still intact ... according to statements from their respective social accounts.

Daniela wrote, "After almost a decade of partnership in both life and business, Ali and I are moving forward on separate paths ... We remain co-owners of our shared ventures for the time being, and we'll continue to run them with care as we navigate this transition ..."

SypherPK said just as much in his post, writing, "We will continue working together on our shared ventures with respect and care ..."

It's unclear when the couple married, but according to their statements, they enjoyed 10 years of partnership.

They founded their company Oni Studios together in 2020, which quickly became a content creation powerhouse. According to its LinkedIn, the company helps creators develop their brands.