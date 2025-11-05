BJ Penn Arrested Again, Allegedly Beat Up Man In Hawaii

Ex-UFC star BJ Penn was arrested again this week -- this time, he's accused of punching and kicking a 45-year-old man in Hawaii.

Hawaii Island Police say the 46-year-old former fighter was arrested and charged with third-degree assault stemming from an incident early Tuesday morning.

Cops were called to a residence in Hilo around 1 AM ... when the man said Penn hit him several times before he was able to flee the scene.

The alleged victim went to a local medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries.

Penn was located several hours later ... and he was arrested without incident. He was booked for third-degree assault and his bail was set at $1,000, which he posted.

Penn is due back in court next month.

Penn is quite familiar with the police -- he's been arrested a handful of times this year alone.

In May, his 79-year-old mom, Lorraine Shin, claimed he abused her multiple times ... and stated he was suffering from a psychological disorder.

He was also arrested weeks later on allegations he violated a temporary restraining order.

Penn is in the UFC Hall of Fame ... and was a two-division champion during his career.