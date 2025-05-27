BJ Penn Arrested In Hawaii ... Shares Video Of Bizarre Encounter With Cops

Play video content Instagram/@bjpenn

MMA legend BJ Penn was arrested over the weekend ... after he had a strange run-in with cops that was captured on video.

According to Hawaii Police Department records, Penn was thrown behind bars in Hilo at around 9:40 PM on Sunday on a charge of "abuse family or household member: offensive physical contact."

Records show he was released on $2,000 bail hours later -- at 1:48 AM on Monday. Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available -- we've reached out to cops for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Penn, though, did at least appear to try to shine some more light on what went down on his Instagram page late Monday evening ... when he shared a video of what seemed to be several police officers confronting him in his bed at his Hawaii home.

In the footage, you can see multiple cops trying to drag Penn out of his room ... all while they told him he was being arrested for "harassment."

But Penn very clearly did not want to go with them -- as he asked repeatedly what was happening.

Ultimately, the footage shows Penn was walked out of the house by the cops in handcuffs.

The 46-year-old ex-UFC champion is, of course, no stranger to legal woes -- he's been under police investigation multiple times over the last few years. In fact, in video of his Saturday encounter with cops, you can hear him ask at one point, "Can we call an officer that I know?"