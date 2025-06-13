BJ Penn Arrested Again

MMA legend BJ Penn has been arrested again.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Penn was taken into custody on Thursday morning over allegations he violated a temporary restraining order.

Penn was transported to a Hilo-area jail and processed ... before he was released on $3,000 bond. Cops say he's now due in court for a hearing on the matter later Friday.

Police did not specify who the complainant was -- though Penn's mom, Lorraine Shin, did obtain a TRO against him last month after she alleged the former fighter is suffering from a psychological disorder that's caused him to believe she "killed his family" and has "taken over his mother's identity."

It's now at least the third time Penn has spent time behind bars in the last few weeks. You'll recall, he was arrested twice over Memorial Day Weekend following two separate incidents with Shin.

Cops say during the first run-in, he took the 79-year-old's mail, shined a flashlight in her eyes and then pushed her against a car. The second incident, cops say, occurred when he violated a stay-away order by showing up at the woman's house just hours after he was released from jail.

