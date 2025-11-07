Alex Cooper Says Taylor Swift Was 'My Sexual Awakening for Women'

Play video content In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Alex Cooper says Taylor Swift opened her eyes sexually as a teenage girl ... and it's all thanks to one album.

Alex hopped on the "In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele" podcast this week and explained how Taylor was her "sexual awakening for women."

The way Alex tells it ... she was growing up in Pennsylvania when Taylor's "Fearless" album came out in 2008, and the songs changed her life.

Alex says "Fearless" coincided with her era of girlhood when she was really starting to like boys.

Thing is ... Alex says she was a loser and guys were turning her down ... but Taylor's music made her romanticize guys hating her ... and the lyrics made her realize the boys didn't love her.

Still, Alex says things got to a point where she thought it was almost cool to get turned down ... because she could always go back and listen to Taylor.

Owen Thiele asked Alex if that meant she was in love with Taylor, and Alex said Taylor was her sexual awakening for women.