Elsa Hosk Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 37th Bday!

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk turned 37 today, and to kick off the party we're throwin' her hottest shots your way!

The Victoria's Secret angel is aging like a fine wine, and she's as hot as ever.

Her hot shots check all the boxes ... there's lots of photos of her in revealing swimwear at the beach and at the pool ... and don't forget her tasteful nudes, including a mirror selfie where she's covering up her private parts with her hands.

Elsa's pics will drive you crazy, but don't get any ideas ... she got engaged a couple months ago to her longtime beau, Tom Daly, and they have a daughter, Tuulikki, together.