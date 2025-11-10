Lions Long Snapper Hogan Hatten Denies Arguing With Fan Who Rushed Field

I Had Nothing To Do With Field Stormer

Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten is denying he had a role in a spectator's decision to storm the field during Sunday's game against the Commanders ... saying he didn't utter a single word to the guy all night.

Video of the fan's stunt made rounds on social media ... and some folks claimed an interaction with Hatten caused the whole thing.

Hatten went to social media on Monday to explain that couldn't be further from the truth ... calling the claims "inaccurate."

"I struck up a fun conversation with a young fan, who you can't see sitting in front of him in the front row, and ended up giving him a ball after the game!" Hatten said.

The person who captured the field storming claimed Hatten was talking "ish" toward the Commanders fan who hopped the barrier 20 minutes later ... only to be tackled by security.

The individual was escorted off by on-field personnel. No word on any potential punishment.

While it's unclear what the field invader's intentions truly were, storming the field is nothing new -- it unfortunately happens all the time, even at the World Series.