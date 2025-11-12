Adele Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Tom Ford’s 'Cry to Heaven’

Adele's saying "Hello" to the acting industry ... nailing down her first role on the silver screen in Tom Ford's upcoming period piece.

The singer-songwriter will flex her acting chops in "Cry to Heaven" ... a new movie based on the 1982 Anne Rice novel of the same name.

"Cry to Heaven" takes place in 18th century Italy and follows the dynamic between two men ... one a Venetian noble -- the other a castrated opera singer.

Unclear who Adele will play at this time ... though with opera taking on a key element in the film, we'd guess she's going to flex her dynamic pipes in the flick.

Adele's certainly being thrown into the deep end with this one, BTW ... 'cause Hollywood heavyweights Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Paul Bettany, Thandiwe Newton, and Colin Firth are also attached to the movie.

It shouldn't come as a shock to Adele fans that she's branching out from music ... last year she told reporters she was taking a break from music to explore other creative passions -- and apparently that means acting.

If you don't know, Anne Rice's books have been adapted into several feature-length films ... most notably when "Interview with the Vampire" was made into the 1994 box-office smash of the same name.