Former ABC News Correspondent Jim Avila Dead at 69

Former ABC News correspondent Jim Avila has reportedly died.

ABC News Anchor Diane Macedo announced Avila's death Thursday, saying he "passed away after a long illness."

No further details have been released.

ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic honored Avila in a statement, writing ... "We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny, and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth."

Avila spent nearly two decades as a correspondent in Los Angeles before moving on to cover the White House. He won the Merriman Award in 2015 for reporting on the release of U.S. contractor Alan Gross from the Cuban government after five years.

The White House Correspondents' Association said of him at the time, "From tight, breathless morning reports where every word was news, to relaxed man-on-the-street evening interviews, Avila told the whole story on merciless deadlines."

They added, "That’s the sort of excellence in presidential news coverage under deadline pressure that the Merriman Smith Award is meant to honor."

After his time at ABC News, Avila reportedly faced health challenges ... including receiving "a kidney transplant donated by his brother," Macedo said.

Macedo said Avila handled all his health issues "with courage."

He was 69.