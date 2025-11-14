YouTuber WhistlinDiesel Arrested in Tennessee

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel Whistling A Tune at the Big House ... Arrested for Tax Evasion

Whistlin Diesel mug shot insta 1

WhistlinDiesel -- a YouTuber with more than 10 million followers -- has been arrested for tax evasion ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the star -- whose real name is Cody Detwiler -- was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He bonded out of jail later in the day.

Whistlin Diesel mug shot 1

According to the indictment, obtained by TMZ, WhistlinDiesel is facing two felony counts of tax evasion related to the sales tax owed on a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, apparently purchased in January 2023.

A Ferrari F8 appears in a video WhistlinDiesel posted to YouTube back in August 2023 ... when the car caught on fire while he tried to drive it through the middle of a field. The van that was driving alongside the Ferrari also appears to catch fire.

WhistlinDiesel became popular online for a variety of videos ... many of which involved him crushing cars and other large objects with the help of his "Killdozer" -- a tricked out bulldozer.

We've reached out to Detwiler ... so far no word back.

