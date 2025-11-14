YouTuber WhistlinDiesel Arrested in Tennessee

WhistlinDiesel -- a YouTuber with more than 10 million followers -- has been arrested for tax evasion ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the star -- whose real name is Cody Detwiler -- was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He bonded out of jail later in the day.

According to the indictment, obtained by TMZ, WhistlinDiesel is facing two felony counts of tax evasion related to the sales tax owed on a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, apparently purchased in January 2023.

A Ferrari F8 appears in a video WhistlinDiesel posted to YouTube back in August 2023 ... when the car caught on fire while he tried to drive it through the middle of a field. The van that was driving alongside the Ferrari also appears to catch fire.

WhistlinDiesel became popular online for a variety of videos ... many of which involved him crushing cars and other large objects with the help of his "Killdozer" -- a tricked out bulldozer.

We've reached out to Detwiler ... so far no word back.