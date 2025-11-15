Pusha T, Wife Virginia Williams Pregnant with Second Baby Together

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams -- they're expecting their 2nd baby boy together!

Virginia shared the exciting news on Instagram Friday, smiling wide and holding her growing bump kept warm by an asymmetrical sweater at an art gallery featuring a hand-painted ceramic she created.

She captioned the carousel of pics and videos fittingly, writing ... "2nd masterpiece on the way…🥹 God is good."

Their 5-year-old, Nigel Brixx Thornton, was also at the event, and according to Pusha T, had been wanting a sibling for quite some time.

The "Chains & Whips" hitmaker celebrated their growing family in a post of his own Friday and spoke directly to his son in the heartfelt caption, writing ... "Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes."

He also thanked his better half for all she does for him and their family, calling her a "Supermom," before revealing their little bundle of joy is due in the spring of 2026.

The couple have been together for nearly 2 decades -- they walked down the aisle in 2018 after 11 years of dating.